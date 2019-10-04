Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

This wild sketch about Amber Alerts just blew up Twitter

Alani Vargas
Filed to:Twitter
22
Save

Phone notifications are a part of life, some more exciting than others, and most so disconnected from your day-to-day that you glance at your screen for two seconds, tops. That includes weather updates, but also Amber Alerts: You never think you’re going to be the one to catch a perp, so it’s just another license plate lost in the wind. A new viral comedy sketch, however, posits a different, perhaps more responsible, response to such an alert.

Advertisement

Mark Phillips (@SupremeDreams_1) posted the sketch, which was made with the comedy outfit RDCworld1, and it unfolds as a slice of fast-paced action about how “they expect you to react when you get an Amber Alert.” The main character is just minding his business playing a game, but shoots into real-life rescue mode when the alert comes. He and his mates embark on a high-speed chase—the aerial shot is perfection—and rescue the baby from supposed doom.

A simple premise, sure, but it’s more than 8 million views on Twitter at the time of this writing, not to mention another million and change on YouTube. Numbers like that can’t be ignored.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Comedian Sabrina Jalees tells us how to make a baby without "the shortcut"
Conner O'Malley's as deranged as ever in this new episode of his subaquatic talk show
Eddie Murphy says he's getting ready to launch his first stand-up tour in decades

About the author

Alani Vargas
Alani Vargas

Alani Vargas is a freelance entertainment writer whose work appears on Bustle, INSIDER, Refinery29, Elite Daily, and The A.V. Club.

TwitterPosts