Sometimes you’ve just gotta commune with nature, breathe in the fresh air, marvel at the beauty of the planet, and strap a little camera to your dog’s back so you can go viral once you get home.
There are no downsides whatsoever to watching this particular video, unless you can’t have a dog and the mere sight of a happy dog’s ears flopping in the breeze as it romps through Utah’s San Rafael Swell is enough to give you the vapors. There’s plenty of blue sky. There are other happy dogs. It is a simple and pure pleasure—and really, the flopping ears are reason enough to watch. Do all hikes come with happy dogs? Because if so, this writer may have to reconsider her stance on hiking.
Perhaps it’s just that everything looks better when seen through a camera positioned directly behind a dog’s floppy ears. Some other things to consider, if you have a pup and a GoPro:
- Visit to dog park
- Visit to beach (make sure that camera is waterproof)
- Visit to the offices of The A.V. Club in beautiful Chicago
- Visit to any bar or shop that gives out dog treats
- Introduce the dog to a goat
- Introduce the dog to a horse
- Fetch in literally any location
- Bury a turkey leg in the backyard somewhere and let the dog search for it
- The set of RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The set of Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- The set of literally any TV show or movie with nice people involved, just so we can see, like, Sterling K. Brown going “who’s a good dog? You are! You are!”
- Seriously, bring your cute dogs to The A.V. Club.
If nothing else, this video is worth saluting if only for reminding the world that the dog-steals-GoPro video exists:
