Sometimes you’ve just gotta commune with nature, breathe in the fresh air, marvel at the beauty of the planet, and strap a little camera to your dog’s back so you can go viral once you get home.

There are no downsides whatsoever to watching this particular video, unless you can’t have a dog and the mere sight of a happy dog’s ears flopping in the breeze as it romps through Utah’s San Rafael Swell is enough to give you the vapors. There’s plenty of blue sky. There are other happy dogs. It is a simple and pure pleasure—and really, the flopping ears are reason enough to watch. Do all hikes come with happy dogs? Because if so, this writer may have to reconsider her stance on hiking.

Perhaps it’s just that everything looks better when seen through a camera positioned directly behind a dog’s floppy ears. Some other things to consider, if you have a pup and a GoPro:

Visit to dog park

Visit to beach (make sure that camera is waterproof)

Visit to the offices of The A.V. Club in beautiful Chicago

Visit to any bar or shop that gives out dog treats

Introduce the dog to a goat



Introduce the dog to a horse

Fetch in literally any location

Bury a turkey leg in the backyard somewhere and let the dog search for it

The set of RuPaul’s Drag Race

The set of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The set of literally any TV show or movie with nice people involved, just so we can see, like, Sterling K. Brown

Seriously, bring your cute dogs to The A.V. Club.

If nothing else, this video is worth saluting if only for reminding the world that the dog-steals-GoPro video exists:

