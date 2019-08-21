Photo: CBS Home Entertainment

If you’ve been waiting (so very) patiently for a more complete Twin Peaks box set to arrive, we are pleased to inform you that your wait is almost over. CBS Home Entertainment is finally releasing what can only be described as an “ultimate” Twin Peaks box set, which includes—extremely deep breath—seasons one and two of the original series (with the U.S. and international versions of the pilot), all 18 episodes of The Return, Fire Walk With Me (and the Missing Pieces bonus content), new interviews and featurettes, and unedited versions of every Roadhouse musical performance. Perhaps most enticing of all is a 4K UHD disc containing the original U.S. pilot (“newly-transferred from film elements) and the hallowed eighth episode from The Return. The box set is titled Twin Peaks: From Z To A, and its announcement was preceded by this charming tweet from our favorite Twitter person, Twin Peaks creator David Lynch (sans weather report):



Twin Peaks: From Z To A is a rather limited edition with only 25,000 copies being sold. Pre-order will be available soon for the set, which releases on December 20 and also contains numerous collectible items—like a Laura Palmer action figure:

A 21-disc collection, TWIN PEAKS: FROM Z TO A will be housed in packaging with an exterior adorned by a wraparound vista of haunting and majestic Douglas Fir trees. Once opened, a depiction of the infamous Red Room is revealed with its brown and crème chevron floor and brilliant red curtains. Sitting in front of the red curtain will be an exclusive die-cut acrylic figure of Laura Palmer kissing Special Agent Dale Cooper. This acrylic figure comes inside a plastic display holder held in place by magnets. Fans will have the option of leaving the figure in place inside The Red Room environment or removing and displaying it elsewhere. The plastic holder can also serve as an easel to display individual images from The Red Room Gallery, a curated set of 5” x 5” printed cards depicting memorable moments in The Red Room. Each package will also contain an individually numbered collectible certificate.