Here is a good idea that we stand by: When buying a car, make sure it has a great steering wheel that doesn’t fly off when you’re driving. That would’ve been good advice for the below Uber driver, who, as documented by one unlucky passenger, began struggling with a loose steering wheel while in traffic. Clearly, whoever designed the vehicle had no good car ideas.

This, of course, casts a new light on the breakout sketch from Tim Robinson’s I Think You Should Leave, during which a particularly eccentric focus group volunteer demands a steering wheel that won’t “whiff out the window” while he’s driving. We laughed at the time, but maybe he has a point—maybe cars should be stinking inside. Let’s at least be grateful that the car wasn’t too small, lest she and the passenger be toast.

