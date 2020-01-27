This trailer for Swallow makes our throats hurt

Screenshot : YouTube

Carlo Mirabella-Davis’ Swallow was one of our favorite movies to come out of last year’s Fantasia Film Festival. Today, ahead of its March debut, the twisted psychological study has received a new trailer that has us white-knuckling the edges of our desk.

Per our review:

Starring the under- appreciated Haley Bennett as Hunter, a Connecticut housewife whose sterile modernist castle of a home feels more like a prison every day, Swallow posits the exotic eating disorder Pica—a compulsive condition marked by an overwhelming desire to eat non-food items—as a radical feminist metaphor. It does so with elegant restraint, all the better to contrast with the horrifying visual of someone swallowing a thumb tack (and an earring, and a battery, and...).

Our mouth’s gone dry, our teeth aching, our throat itching. So, yes, of course we’ll be seeing this—w ith a big jug of water by our side— when it hits arrives on March 6.