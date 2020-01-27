Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

This trailer for Swallow makes our throats hurt

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
10
Save
Screenshot: YouTube

Carlo Mirabella-Davis’ Swallow was one of our favorite movies to come out of last year’s Fantasia Film Festival. Today, ahead of its March debut, the twisted psychological study has received a new trailer that has us white-knuckling the edges of our desk.

Per our review:

Starring the under-appreciated Haley Bennett as Hunter, a Connecticut housewife whose sterile modernist castle of a home feels more like a prison every day, Swallow posits the exotic eating disorder Pica—a compulsive condition marked by an overwhelming desire to eat non-food items—as a radical feminist metaphor. It does so with elegant restraint, all the better to contrast with the horrifying visual of someone swallowing a thumb tack (and an earring, and a battery, and...).

Our mouth’s gone dry, our teeth aching, our throat itching. So, yes, of course we’ll be seeing this—with a big jug of water by our side—when it hits arrives on March 6.

Advertisement
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from News

Hell is the suburbs in this hilarious Vivarium trailer

The trailer for Jason Segel's Dispatches From Elsewhere would like to play a game

Watch Amy Ryan in the trailer for Netflix's adaptation of true crime bestseller Lost Girls