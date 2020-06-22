Photo : The Baby-Sitters Club ( Netflix )

Say hello to your friends (again): Netflix has released a new trailer for The Baby-Sitters Club, the streamer’s upcoming reboot based on the popular YA novels by Ann M. Martin. And while a few things have changed—including some welcome diversity—one thing remains the same: Claudia Kishi is still the coolest.



Premiering on July 3, The Baby-Sitters Club follows a group of friends as they form the eponymous group to give neighborhood parents a one-stop shop for all their baby-sitting needs. That’s it. That’s the hook. Along the way, the teens will deal with poopy diapers, hopes and dreams, and typical high school issues—it’s just kinda nice, ya know? The new series stars Sophie Grace as Kristy, Malia Baker as Mary Anne, Momona Tamada as Claudia, Shay Rudolph as Stacey, Xochitl Gomez as Dawn, and Alicia Silverstone (!!!) as Kristy’s mom, Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer.

Rachel Shukert (GLOW) serves as showrunner on the series, with Lucia Aniello (Broad City) as executive producer and director. Here’s the official rundown from Netflix:

Netflix’s new series The Baby-Sitters Club is based on the best-selling, beloved book series that follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Rounding out the cast, Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the selfless single mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of all around good guy Watson Brewer, played by Mark Feuerstein. Ann M. Martin, the series author and show producer, conceived the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they created and bonded through the friendships they forged. The adaptation of the contemporary dramedy that continues to champion friendship, female empowerment and entrepreneurship was led by Rachel Shukert (Glow) as showrunner and Lucia Aniello (Broad City) as executive producer and director.