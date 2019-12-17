This trailer for John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch is pretty darn cute

John Mulaney is trying something very different for his latest Netflix special: Child labor. KIDDING. The comedian recruited a troupe of adorable and extremely talented kiddos to form “The Sack Lunch Bunch” for John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, a throwback variety show featuring a roster of fantastic guest stars, like Natasha Lyonne, David Byrne, Richard Kind, and a maniacal Jake Gyllenhaal (arguably the best Jake Gyllenhaal):

And how! Here’s how Mulaney himself describes his new special, in which he—a grown man with no children— hangs out with children in a very non-threatening manner:

I’m John Mulaney and I am a 37 year old man. The Sack Lunch Bunch is a group of children ages 8-13 who are more talented than me. In this special, we are joined by celebrity guests like David Byrne, Tony Award Winner Andre De Shields, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Shereen Pimentel, Richard Kind, and Jake Gyllenhaal from the movie Zodiac. The result is a collage of Broadway caliber showstoppers, comedy sketches for all ages, meditations on the unknown from children and adults, and a papier mache volcano. It’s funny, musical, joyous, anxious, and surprisingly profound.

The end result certainly looks cute as heck, and should make for excellent pre-holiday viewing when it hits Netflix on December 24.

