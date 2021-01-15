This TikTok about the end of Titanic is far more surprising than, well, Titanic

Screenshot : YouTube

The boat sinks. Sorry. At the end of Titanic, James Cameron’s seafaring epic, the boat sinks and our hero and heroine are forever parted. It’s a story of love and class and hubris and fucking a guy who looks like a Newsie in the backseat of a random stranger’s car, and it ends after a boat hits an iceberg and Leonardo DiCaprio shivers to death. But it turns out that Titanic does have one big unexpected twist, and no, it is not that Rose throws the Heart Of The Ocean into the ocean at the end.* No, it’s a twist revealed nearly a quarter-century after the film’s release in this perfect TikTok:

A twist! A marvelous, marvelous twist! And the photo is really what makes the reveal sing; the cheesy grin on the man’s face hints at a life filled with dad jokes about being the guy (Frederick Fleet, played in the film by actor Scott Anderson) who didn’t see the iceberg in Titanic.

We said “the man’s face” there, rather than “actor Scott Anderson’s face,” because we’re not yet sure that guy is actor Scott Anderson. We’ve been (almost) fooled before. That said, it sure does look like him, though we also have yet to confirm that actor Scott Anderson is in fact TikTok user mackdaddyyy69420's father. We’ve reached out to actor Scott Anderson’s representation for confirmation and will update if and when they respond.

For now, and regardless: it’s good, as they say, for the lols.

* It is also not that Britney’s astronaut boyfriend goes down to the bottom of the ocean to get it for her and then Britney dumps him anyway.

