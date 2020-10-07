Screenshot : YouTube

Netflix sure is taking its sweet time promoting Selena: The Series, its upcoming series (hence The Series) based on the life of music icon Selena Quintanilla Perez (hence Selena)—not that we’re complaining. The second teaser is only a little more revealing than the first, but the dramatic style really underlines how much of an event this series might be:



As with the previous teaser, this one utilizes “Como La Flor,” though it’s a slowed-down version of Selena’s hit single that serves as the soundtrack to the unveiling of Christian Serratos in action as the Tejano-pop legend. This isn’t our first look at Serratos in the role, of course, but unlike the introductory promo from last year, this one gives viewers a better look at her actual performance. The series, which follows Selena as she comes of age and pursues her dreams of music stardom, also stars Madison Taylor Baez as a young Selena, Ricardo Chavira as her father, Abraham Quintanilla, and Gabriel Chavarria as Selena’s brother, AB. Moisés Zamora is the writer and executive producer of Selena: The Series, which premieres on December 4. Additional co-stars include Julio Macias, Jesse Posey, Hunter Reese Peña, and Carlos Alfredo, Jr.

