Screenshot : Hulu ( YouTube

That it was co-created by Justin Roiland , one of the minds behind Rick And Morty, is probably all the reason you need to watch Hulu’s Solar Opposites, but here’s a few more:

It’s about aliens who crash-land on Earth to discover one of the most selfish , craven, and unhealthy societies in the universe. Whether that’s good or bad remains up for debate.

Thomas Middleditch, Ken Marino, Rainn Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Phil LaMarr, Christina Hendricks, Andy Daly, and Alan Tudyk all lend their voices.

There’s a “pupa,” which, per a press release, is “ a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.” It is cute and also disgusting.



Roiland, Middleditch, Mary Mack, and Sean Giambroni lead the voice cast as the intergalactic family unit at the center of the series, which looks to pair Roiland’s sci-fi-inflected humor with suburban hijinks. Former Rick And Morty head writer Mike McMahan serves as co-creator.

Solar Opposites first season hits Hulu in its entirety on May 8.