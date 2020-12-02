Photo : Lisa Rose/Fox

The Big Bang Theory is over, but its stars aren’t through with situational comedy just yet. Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik both serve as executive producers on Fox’s Call Me Kat, a new sitcom that we want to make fun of so bad but simply can’t because it takes place in the most purest of sanctuaries: the cat cafe.

Bialik stars as Kat—get it?—who leaves her dead-end job to start a cafe filled with many kittens and one Leslie Jordan. Written by Darlene Hunt (recently of The Conners), the show apparently takes after BBC series like Miranda Hart’s Miranda and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, though presumably with much less anal sex. The similarities are more in its emphasis on the “non-conventional female,” per Bialik, and Kat’s frequent breaking of the fourth wall.

“What we’ve created is a woman who includes everyone in her world because that’s what makes her world interesting and colorful,” Bialik said during the Fox Press Tour on Wednesday (via Deadline) . “Sometimes they’re people who exist, sometimes they’re people who don’t exist. We’re including the audience, they’re in on her jokes, they’re in on her experiences because that’s how she views the world— everyone is part of it.”

Today, Fox shared a teaser for the series that highlights its bubbly tone and supporting ensemble, which includes Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson, and Kyla Pratt. What it’s missing—and what it needs if it hopes to succeed—is more cats. Not nearly enough cats in this thing.

Call Me Kat will hop on coffee table, look you in the eye, and knock your water glass to the carpet on Sunday, January 3.