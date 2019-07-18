Screenshot: Amazon

Of all the less “obviously blockbuster” shows debuting to the world at Comic-Con this weekend, few have been as intriguing as Undone, Amazon’s new series from BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg and long-time BH producer Kate Purdy. Starring Rosa Salazar—who, between this and Alita, is apparently the new queen of blending live-action and CGI—the content of the show has been kept largely under wraps, revealing only that, like BoJack, it’s a series about mental health, regret, and our unwinding perceptions of time.

And also way fewer silly animal puns, if the brief teaser Amazon released for the series today is any indication. The most striking thing, at least at first, is the animation, which drifts from expressionistic backgrounds into a heavily rotoscoped look for Salazar’s character, something that looks like it could have been lifted straight out of a mid-2000s Richard Linklater film. One brief hallucination later, though, and the teaser enters its most dazzling moment: A stomach-lurchingly real, moment-by-moment breakdown of a car accident.

And that’s pretty much it, at least for those of us not currently in San Diego this afternoon. According to reports from the Con, Bob-Waksberg, Purdy, and Salazar are showing off the first two episodes of the series during their panel today, which means some sort of more robust plot synopsis will start trickling out soon.