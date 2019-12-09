This supercut of Hugh Grant stammering in Notting Hill is over 2 minutes long

Screenshot : Notting Hill ( YouTube

Long before Hugh Grant complained of the decibel levels in movie theaters, he sported a floppy kind of hairstyle—best known as the curtain cut—that could make any modern eboy envious. He put it to good use in a handful of British romantic comedies—Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually, and Bridget Jones’s Diary, am ong them . Some might say, however, that Grant (and his hair) peaked in 1997's Notting Hill, in which he fell in love with an A-l ist celebrity he met at a book store while remaining the world’s most charming dork. And, if you’re among them, you’ll enjoy this new supercut from TIFF, which celebrates the film’s 20th anniversary with a compilation of every time Grant’s character stammers through a verbal stew of uhs, ums, rights, and yeahs.

You’re damn right it’s over two minutes long.

[via The Cut]

