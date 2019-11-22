This Sunday's Simpsons marks the late Russi Taylor's final performance as Martin Prince

Russi Taylor, the prolific voice actor behind Minnie Mouse and a variety of other animated characters , died over the summer. Among her numerous roles was The Simpsons’ suck-up/punching bag Martin Prince, a character who reared his head in the first season and never stopped spewing his irritating enthusiasm across Edna Krabappel’s classroom. Earlier this month, showrunner Al Jean welcomed Grey DeLisle-Griffin as the new voice of Martin (and Sherri and Terri, who Russi also voiced) , but Taylor’s work wasn’t quite finished.

As Simpsons’ scribe Matt Selman revealed on Twitter, this Sunday’s episode will feature Taylor’s final performance as the character.

“ This Sunday’s episode of @TheSimpsons features the last vocal appearance of the wonderful, hilarious Russi Taylor as Martin Prince,” he wrote . “ It turned out to be an epic farewell, one Russi would have loved.”

Sunday’s “Thanksgiving Of Horror” episode is modeled after the show’s “ Treehouse Of Horror” episodes, and, at 25 minutes, boasts the longest-ever running time for a single Simpsons episode, according to Entertainment Weekly. “The Simpsons face various Thanksgiving nightmares, including the first Thanksgiving, an A.I. mishap and a dangerous space mission complicated by a sentient cranberry sauce,” reads a synopsis. Selman adds to EW that “ Russi’s Martin goes out in memorable style.”

Before that, however, let us revisit Martin’s transcendent reflections on Ernest Hemingway, one of the character’s many unforgettable bits.