This starry-eyed Always And Forever trailer teases the end of Netflix's To All The Boys saga

Randall Colburn
Photo: Netflix

Netflix is trying hard to usurp Hallmark as the go-to place for fizzy, big-hearted romantic comedies, but few of its stabs at the genre have hit quite like 2018's To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, the first of what has become a trilogy based on Jenny Han’s young adult novels. It’s been less than a year since its sequel, P.S. I Still Love You, carried the torch, and now here we have a trailer for the third and final installment in the franchise. (It can’t go on forever, after all, not with Noah Centineo suiting up for a superheroic future.)

Set during the characters’ senior year, Always And Forever finds Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) torn between colleges in New York City and California, with her dream boyfriend, Peter (Centineo), emerging as the potential casualty of her decision.

Watch the trailer, which saves its starry eyes for cities instead of boys, below:

To All The Boys: Always And Forever debuts on Netflix on February 12.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

