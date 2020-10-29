This robot is coming for our pumpkin-carving jobs

Not David S. Pumpkins. He is no robot. Screenshot : NBCUniversal

One of the greatest challenges facing modern labor markets is workplace irrelevancy due to rapid technological acceleration and innovation. One day you’re a key component in your office or factory, the next you find yourself replaced by an algorithm that can do your job faster . It’s a constant struggle, and, by the looks of things, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to get any easier . At least we still can have quality holiday time with our families—no robot is gonna take that away from us, right?



Ah , hell. Now how will we impress our ungrateful spawn ?

As demonstrated by Shane Wighton in an episode of his Stuff Made Here series, the jack-o’-lantern drillbot carves intricate designs into pumpkins all on its own, thus dealing a major blow to the “Family Craft Time” industry. They’re not all winners, thank goodness, so there’s still time to impress your friends and family by carving Ben Affleck’s penis into a pumpkin. In time, though, all pumpkins will be carved by algorithm, porches everywhere glowing with artful portraits of Jeff Bezos’ face.

