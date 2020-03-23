Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

This rescue racoon is too cute for it's own damn good and wants to remind you to wash your hands

Patrick Gomez
Filed to:coronavirus
coronavirusanimals
Illustration for article titled This rescue racoon is too cute for its own damn good and wants to remind you to wash your hands
Screenshot: “Racoon washing his hands!” (Facebook)

Mariah Carey and Gloria Gaynor have got nothing on this rescue racoon from Costa Rica. “This little guy wanted to remind you to wash your hands for 20-30 seconds!” reads the caption to a video posted on Facebook last week that has since gone viral. “Stay safe!”

The racoon appears to be as concerned as the rest of us about the coronavirus pandemic. Or at least his caretakers at the Jaguar Rescue Center—which apparently takes care of more than jaguars—are concerned. But it’s not all doom and gloom over at the JRC. While we’re busy fighting after the last roll of toilet paper, one of their monkeys, Nerea, seems to be getting fresh produce with no problems.

“Here’s Nerea with a treat box,” reads the caption to a video posted on JRC’s page . “listen to her little giggle of happiness!”

We will, JRC. We will.

Patrick Gomez

A.V. Club Editor in Chief...but really just a She-Ra, Schitt’s Creek, Grey’s Anatomy, Survivor, Big Brother, Top Chef, The Good Place superfan.

