Screenshot : “Racoon washing his hands!” ( Facebook )

Mariah Carey and Gloria Gaynor have got nothing on this rescue racoon from Costa Rica. “This little guy wanted to remind you to wash your hands for 20-30 seconds!” reads the caption to a video posted on Facebook last week that has since gone viral. “Stay safe!”

The racoon appears to be as concerned as the rest of us about the coronavirus pandemic. Or at least his caretakers at the Jaguar Rescue Center—which apparently takes care of more than jaguars—are concerned. But it’s not all doom and gloom over at the JRC. While we’re busy fighting after the last roll of toilet paper, one of their monkeys, Nerea, seems to be getting fresh produce with no problems.

“Here’s Nerea with a treat box,” reads the caption to a video posted on JRC’s page . “listen to her little giggle of happiness!”

We will, JRC. We will.

