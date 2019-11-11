Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
This nightmare fish with a human face is reminding people of Dreamcast's Seaman

Kevin Cortez
Filed to:Seaman
Screenshot: YouTube

Back in the year 2000, as the popularity of virtual pet devices like Tamagotchi and Digimon hit their respective peaks, a bizarre video game named Seaman dropped on the Sega Dreamcast. The game gave players the opportunity to raise their own virtual pet from an egg to a full-grown Frogman, and you could even speak directly to the monstrositya fish with a man’s faceby talking into a microphone that was bundled with the title. Seaman was weird as hell, but the little guy was voiced by Leonard Nimoy, which counts for something.

Well, it seems like a tourist in China might’ve found an actual Seaman in the wild, because holy shit look at this fish’s weird human face.

Here’s Seaman for comparison:

The Seaman sighting comes from a random visitor of the Miao Village, a tourist spot in the city of Kunming, China, who caught this fish and its chiseled markings on video and shared it to Weibo, a Chinese social media platform. Comparisons to Game Of Thrones’ Night King, a Xenomorph, and the end of Monty Python’s Meaning Of Life followed.

But it’s Seaman that’s summoned for most, as it should be.

Anyways, add Seaman-carp to China’s roster of baffling creatures, right alongside its local Loch Ness Monster and those soon-to-be-bred human-monkey hybrid beasts.

