This nightmare fish with a human face is reminding people of Dreamcast's Seaman

Back in the year 2000, as the popularity of virtual pet devices like Tamagotchi and Digimon hit their respective peaks, a bizarre video game named Seaman dropped on the Sega Dreamcast. The game gave players the opportunity to raise their own virtual pet from an egg to a full-grown Frogman, and you could even speak directly to the monstrosity — a fish with a man’s face — by talking into a microphone that was bundled with the title. Seaman was weird as hell , but the little guy was voiced by Leonard Nimoy, which counts for something.

Well , it seems like a tourist in China might’ve found an actual Seaman in the wild, because holy shit look at this fish’s weird human face.

Here’s Seaman for comparison:



The Seaman sighting comes from a random visitor of the Miao Village, a tourist spot in the city of Kunming, China, who caught this fish and its chiseled markings on video and shared it to Weibo, a Chinese social media platform. Comparisons to Game Of Thrones’ Night King, a Xenomorph, and the end of Monty Python’s Meaning Of Life followed.

But it’s Seaman that’s summoned for most, as it should be.

Anyways , add Seaman-carp to China’s roster of baffling creatures, right alongside its local Loch Ness Monster and those soon-to-be-bred human-monkey hybrid beasts.



[via Mirror]