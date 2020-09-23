This new Trial of the Chicago 7 may have to hurt somebody's feelings

A little more than a week after dropping its first trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s Trial Of The Chicago 7, Netflix has shared yet another in-depth look at the courtroom drama. It makes sense, what with all the Oscar buzz circulating Sorkin’s long-in-the-works exploration of the ‘60s trial that invigorated a disenfranchised nation. And while it’s sure to swirl around no shortage of categories, this latest look highlights its powerhouse roster of performers, two of whom—Succession’s Jeremy Strong and Watchmen’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II—just took home Emmys on Sunday.
Joining them is Sacha Baron Cohen as countercultural icon Abbie Hoffman, as well as Eddie Redmayne, Frank Langella, Mark Rylance, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Michael Keaton.
Give it a watch below.
Here’s a synopsis:
What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.
The Trial Of The Chicago 7 premieres on Netflix on October 16.