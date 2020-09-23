This new Trial of the Chicago 7 may have to hurt somebody's feelings

Screenshot : Netflix

A little more than a week after dropping its first trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s Trial Of The Chicago 7, Netflix has shared yet another in-depth look at the courtroom drama. It makes sense, what with all the Oscar buzz circulating Sorkin’s long-in-the-works exploration of the ‘60s trial that invigorated a disenfranchised nation. And while it’s sure to swirl around no shortage of categories, this latest look highlights its powerhouse roster of performers , two of whom—Succession’s Jeremy Strong and Watchmen’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II—just took home Emmys on Sunday .

Advertisement

Joining them is Sacha Baron Cohen as countercultural icon Abbie Hoffman, as well as Eddie Redmayne, Frank Langella, Mark Rylance, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Michael Keaton.

Give it a watch below.

Here’s a synopsis:

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

Advertisement

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 premieres on Netflix on October 16.