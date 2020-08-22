This new Suicide Squad game looks cool as hell

Screenshot : YouTube

Today was a surprisingly great day for Suicide Squad content; not only did we get to see all the fodder set to get killed off in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, but we also got our first look at Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. Created by the same team that developed the main-series Batman: Arkham games, the title sees Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang try to, well…Kill the Justice League.



But, like, for a good cause: It looks like the good guys might have all been corrupted by Braniac, forcing the members of Task Force X to go up against a class of heroes way out of their weight class. (Including, in the trailer, Superman himself.) The tone and the character voices are all pretty much perfectly on point, while studio creative director Sefton Hill confirmed—in a conversation with actor and occasional Batman Will Arnett—that the game takes place in their Arkham universe. He also noted that the game combines the traditional Rocksteady approach to combat with more traditional shooting and gunplay—because hey, no “No guns” pledge of vengeance against the world of crime here. He also noted that it’s a 1-4 player co-op game, so all four members of the Squad can be playable, which is pretty exciting in its own right.