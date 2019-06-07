Photo: Tommaso Boddi (Getty Images)

People in L.A. are often accused of only caring about things that happen in L.A., and perhaps there’s some truth to that. Sometimes, however, the things happening in LA are so important, so influential, and so transcendent that they deserve national attention. Such is the case with a new meme account dedicated to the Americana At Brand, the premier outdoor mall of Glendale, California.



@AmericanaMemes first appeared on Twitter in the middle of last month and has slowly built up a following of L.A. comedians, mall enthusiasts, and irony-poisoned meme-lovers. Their mission is simple: Use memes to celebrate the Americana’s many offerings, highlight the beauty that is the golden statue fountain, and, most importantly, remind people how much the Glendale Galleria (the indoor mall across the street) sucks in comparison.

The surprise popularity of @AmericanaMemes has produced a number of competing, equally hyper-specific shopping mall meme accounts, including one for the Burbank Town Center, the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, and, unbelievably, the Galleria itself. As one might expect, the sudden appearance of a Galleria meme account caused some serious tension in the otherwise very wholesome world of mall-appreciation.

There’s a very good chance none of this will make sense or even be of much interest to anyone unfamiliar with these Los Angeles-area shopping centers, but, in the era of Simpsons shitposting and post-irony content creation, an account like @AmericanaMemes is poised to shine. The humor comes less from the content itself and more from the fact that such earnest content exists in the first place. Also, the fountain is very beautiful.

