Great Job Internet

This mashup of Saturday morning cartoon themes is the nostalgic banger you needed today

Dan Neilan
Screenshot: Darkwing Duck (YouTube)

Get ready to experience a toe-tapping blast from the past. Recently, on the cartoon-focused YouTube channel The Broom Cupboard Club, London-based DJ Geggs shared a new mashup of Saturday morning cartoon theme songs that is way catchier than it has any right to be. While the actual content of some of these shows may not hold up after 25+ years, there’s no denying that their kickass, drum-machine-laden intros still slap.

Featuring a seamless mix of music from shows like The Real Ghostbusters, Darkwing Duck, and the X-Men animated series, this four-and-a-half-minute track is like a speed-run of your favorite Saturday morning lineup. There’s even an appearance by the environmentally focused Canadian animated series, The Raccoons, which, presumably, somebody out there remembers fondly.

There’s no word yet on whether DJ Geggs plans to follow this up with a trap remix of the Gummi Bears theme song or something, but there is currently a 3-hour mega mix of early-2000s dance hits on his Mixcloud profile. Hopefully, that’s enough nostalgia to get you through the week.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Dan Neilan

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Pay me to write for you, you coward.

