This man will not verify you on Twitter, despite what Jack Dorsey says

Kevin Cortez
Kayvon Beykpour
Photo: Christian Charisius (Getty Images)

Being verified on Twitter is a big deal to some social media addicts. People take you slightly more seriously, your insults pop up first in people’s mentions, and everybody wants to know how you got that tiny blue checkmark. Twitter hasn’t unveiled any new process since halting verification in 2016. But now, thanks to a Wired interview with Twitter CEO @jack Dorsey, people think bugging a guy named Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) is all they have to do.

During a Q&A session, Dorsey was asked questions about Twitter via Twitter. One of those questions? “How does one acquire the illustrious check mark on Twitter?” Dorsey candidly responded: “There’s a guy named Kayvon, and he handles all the verification, which is the blue checkmark. So if you either DM him or mention him, you have a high probability of getting a blue checkmark.” Doesn’t seem like it’d be that easy!

And it isn’t. Beykpour, a product lead at Twitter who definitely didn’t want the attention, has been getting flooded with mentions since Wired’s interview has gone live, and he hasn’t responded to any of those hundreds of tweets. But he has changed his Twitter bio, as a kind of reply all.

Screenshot: Twitter

Still, that’s not stopping users from harassing Beykpour.

He did reply to one message, though, in true Twitter fashion: with a GI.

[via Boing Boing]

