This Lego Steamed Hams comes together nicely—despite your directions

The shelf-life of memes can be terribly perilous things. One day, you’re on top of the world, right up there with Pagliacci jokes and the plums in the icebox. The next day, you’re little more than so much used Impact font. So, hey: Here’s to “Steamed Hams,” the 24-year-old TV scene that keeps on giving—and often in shockingly inventive, technically innovative ways.

Take the above submission to the “SH” canon, from animator James Morr, who recreated the “22 Short Films About Springfield” sequence with absolutely fantastic (simulated) Lego work. It’s full of great little touches, from the way Morr recreates the “kids eaten by snakes” bit from the segment’s theme song—often sorely overlooked by the “Steamed Hams ” community —to the way he recreates the bit where Principal Skinner runs to the Krusty Burger in the background by having the Skinner figure pop out of frame, then replacing him with a much smaller piece.

Presumably, we’ll reach a point where the last good “Steamed Hams” idea has been had, and then executed—truly a dark day for the internet. In the meantime, though, we can enjoy Morr’s work, and contemplate a grim future in which only “The Tomfoolery Of Professor John Frink” remains for internet weirdos to endlessly riff on.