Photo : Jose Luis Pelaez Inc ( Getty Images )

Wow, it’s finally here! The day we’ve known has been coming all year; the day we’ve argued over and worried about for so long; the day that’s kept us up at night, tossing and turning in bed as we wait for its arrival. That’s right, it’s finally November 3 and you know what that means: It’s National Sandwich Day!

As is custom, a mundane Tuesday in November turns into something spectacular when National Sandwich Day rolls around. After listening to pundits discuss the possibilities of Sandwich Day 2020 and tracking data on the sandwiches most likely to be eaten throughout the day, it’s time to spend this Tuesday thinking about nothing but what kind of meats, veggies, cheeses, and condiments we can put between two slices of bread.

We here at The A.V. Club have always been big proponents of sandwiches. We’ve reported stories about child actors bringing sandwiches to the Oscars, sandwiches that look like Vin Diesel, and sent dispatches from the frontlines of the “is a hot dog a sandwich?” wars. With this kind of authority, we believe we’re the right publication to honor National Sandwich Day 2020—a monumental moment in history—by presenting a few examples of the many varieties of sandwiches worth thinking about today.

Please consider the following.



Figure 1: A pastrami sandwich.



Photo : Smith Collection/ Gado ( Getty Images )

Figure 2: A turkey sandwich.



Photo : Lew Robertson ( Getty Images )

Figure 3: A peanut butter and jelly sandwich.



Photo : Rick Gayle Studio ( Getty Images )

Figure 4: An art sandwich.

Photo : Judith Burrows ( Getty Images )

Figure 5: A little sandwich.



Photo : Manan Vatsyayana ( Getty Images )

Figure 6: The town of Sandwich in the United Kingdom.



Photo : David Cannon ( Getty Images )

Of course today—a day that, we have to admit, is pretty slow on the news front—isn’t just about types of sandwiches, but about celebrating the people who like eating them.

Here’s a lady who can’t wait to tuck into a lettuce and tomato sandwich. Look at her! She’s very excited about biting and chewing that thing just like a normal person would.



Photo : John Sommer ( Getty Images )

And here’s a kid about to experience the simple childhood pleasure of a PB&J lunch. Enjoy the sandwich, little guy!



Photo : Jose Luis Pelaez Inc ( Getty Images )

Look at this woman holding a sandwich in front of a baby in her lap. We bet that baby can’t wait until it’s old enough to eat solid food like sandwiches.



Photo : Westend61 ( Getty Images )

Here are two scene kids trying to study together. How are you supposed to concentrate on the big test when there’s a delicious sandwich distracting you?



Photo : Design Pics/ Kristy-Anne Glubish ( Getty Images )

Lastly, here’s a woman staring intently at a fried chicken sandwich. You’ll crack the code of why sandwiches are so tasty one of these days, lady!



Photo : ShotPrime ( Getty Images )

We hope that this look into sandwiches and the people who eat them will give you a little food for thought (sorry, we couldn’t resist a bit of sandwich humor!) and help pass the time on an otherwise uneventful day.



