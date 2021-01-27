This is what a Guinness World Record-breaking Jenga Tower looks like

Photo : Chris Jackson ( Getty Images )

Attention, competitive Jenga stackers: A 12-year old boy from British Columbia has secured the current title of the world’s best builder. He is now your champion. This child, prophesied in the yellowed scraps of paper buried within Jenga boxes of old, has come forth to construct a 693-block tower atop a single, upright piece.



Auldin Maxwell, the One Who Was Promised, defeated the previous Jenga record holder and has been granted the Guinness World Record for placing many blocks on a single vertical block. Global News reports that Maxwell’s feat was accomplished with “13 Jenga sets, three tries, and an hour and five minutes.”

“The only reason why I have that many Jenga blocks is because I normally build towers and stuff,” the Boy Architect told Global. “But then I heard there’s a Jenga world record. I fig ured I have enough blocks; why don’t we do it?”

“His whole life, he has been stacking things,” Maxwell’s mother said, confirming the legends once told of a Jenga master who would be born with a profound love of “stacking things.”



Maxwell’s new record—documented in a time-lapse video—unseated the former title holder, who could only manage to stack 485 Jenga blocks on a vertical block. In the clip, we see the historic tower stand nearly as tall as the champion himself.



What Maxwell will do now is unknown. Some believe he will join that kid with the giant mouth, the master of sitting on a toilet for too long, a dog with a very long tail, and the expert in breaking walnuts with your head in ascending to the great Guin ness mountaintop temples to further refine his skills, occasionally taking on properly devoted students who agree to his grueling training regimen.



