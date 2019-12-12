This is not your beautiful Talking Heads reunion, David Byrne confirms

Photo : Taylor Hill ( Getty Images )

Today, in the facts don’t do what we want them to do news: David Byrne has confirmed that, despite rumors of a potential Talking Heads reunion—spawned by the appearance of a supposedly “official” Instagram account for the long-defunct band— no such meeting of the minds will be taking place any time soon. Per Rolling Stone, Byrne was blunt in shooting the rumors down, stating of the @talkingheadsofficial Instagram account that, “I have never heard of this, I don’t know what it is or who is doing it, so clearly it can’t be a ‘official’ T alking H eads account. Whatever plans others in the band may have is strictly their own business and I wish them well.”

Drummer Chris Frantz was equally perplexed by the sudden appearance of a blank Instagram page linking to an “official” Talking Heads merch store. And you may ask yourself: Well then, who the hell put all this up? The answer comes courtesy of bassist Tina Weymouth (also not involved), who revealed that it had been cooked up by the management of the band’s keyboardist, Jerry Harrison. “We were made aware of the Instagram account a few days ago as it was brought to life by someone who works with Jerry ,” Frantz and Weymouth confirmed . “We have not even talked about this internally yet. We are all currently happily working on our own projects and there are no plans for a Talking Heads reunion.”

The members of Talking Heads have been pretty adamant about not reuniting over the years, with Byrne especially speaking out against that kind of “nostalgia exercise.” Neither Harrison nor his management have commented about their intentions for the Instagram account, possibly set up to coincide with the upcoming 40th anniversary of Remain In Light. In any case, if Harrison was hoping to talk his former bandmates into getting together for the first time since their Rock Hall induction in 2002, this seems like a pretty bassackwards way to start.