This is not what dreams are made of: Lizzie McGuire creator exits Disney+ revival series

Photo : Phillip Chin ( Getty Images )

In one of those situations where it would actually be really handy to have an animated avatar of the various participants pop in to explain to us what the hell all involved were thinking, original Lizzie McGuire creator Terri Minsky has just exited the Disney+ revival season of her beloved Disney Channel sitcom. Per Deadline, the decision came well into the new show’s production run, too, and was apparently a response to Disney unhappiness with the show’s first two filmed episodes.

“After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show,” a Disney spokesperson said, also citing the apparently notoriously high standards of the Lizzie McGuire fanbase. The stated plan for the new series was to follow a now 30-something Lizzie (still Hi lary Duff) as she navigates life in New York, and while there’s no way of knowing what “lens” the show was using that was making the company so unhappy, we are, as always, happy to speculate wildly. Lizzie McGuire: CSI? Lizzie McGuire Hunts Humans? Lizzie McGuire Walks Us Through The Process Of ISO 9001 Certification? Really, the possibilities for exploring the mundane bullshit of adult lives are pretty much endless.

Advertisement

Bizarrely, Disney’s overall deal with Minsky continues, with an option to develop more projects that will definitely, certainly not also fall to these same kinds of creative concerns. Meanwhile, the company has yet to announce who’s taking her place as showrunner on the Lizzie sequel show.