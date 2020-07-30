Photo : Joshua Blanchard ( Getty Images )

A never-ending quarantine calls for creative means of entertainment. Though it may be a while before any of us will once again experience the fun of $90 t-shirts and dancing shoulder-to-shoulder with sweaty strangers, virtual concerts work to bring at least some of the live show experience to homebound fans: Travis Scott essentially turned Fortnite into a gargantuan music video back in April and various K-pop mainstays like BTS and NCT have bestowed tour-grade pay-per-view shows unto clamoring fans. Now, The Weeknd has announced a new “music experience” that will stream exclusively on TikTok with the help of X, Republic Records, and burgeoning AR streaming company Wave .

Per Rolling Stone, The Weeknd Experience will air exclusively on the video-sharing platform August 7. This will be TikTok’s first foray into the augmented- reality music business, though it has participated in traditional livestreams for artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Alicia Keys. Like many of these online events, the show has a charitable element to it: The Weeknd will be raising funds via direct donations and exclusive merch (so you may get your expensive-ass shirt after all!) for various charities dedicated to racial justice. TikTok has pledged to match donations.