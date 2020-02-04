This I Am Not Okay With This teaser is brought to you by the Netflix algorithm

By golly, those wizards in the Netflix algorithm department have done it again! The results of their latest experiment: A young adult series (ding) based on a graphic novel (ding), starring It’s Sophia Lillis (ding) and Wyatt Oleff (ding ding), produced by the folks behind Stranger Things (ding) and directed by the guy who brought you The End Of The F***ing World (ding ding ding ding ding). Soup’s done! The first teaser for this algorithmic stew—titled I Am Not Okay With This— doesn’t give you much of a reason to watch the series beyond the aforementioned ingredients and one admittedly humorous moment . Like, what’s the story here? They’re just a pair of recognizable teens doing normal teen things? Thankfully, that’s where the official synopsis comes in to save the day with an actual plot:

I Am Not Okay With This is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her. From director/EP of The End of the F***ing World Jonathan Entwistle and the producers of Stranger Things comes a new series based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel.

Advertisement

You don’t really get any of that “superpower” stuff from this teaser, which looks like your average coming-of-age teen series, but with Lillis and Oleff leading the cast, I Am Not Okay With This seems attractive enough to warrant a viewing of the first one or two episodes at the very least. And you can do just that on February 26.