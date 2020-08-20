This guy staring blankly into space for 2 hours is a mascot for our times

Screenshot : YouTube ( Fair Use

Every so often, a person comes along that taps into a generation’s cultural zeitgeist, personifying it in a way we all perhaps didn’t realize we needed until they arrived. Barack Obama, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, that guy who ate pictures of Jason Segel—all people who caught the hearts and minds of millions by giving their supporters a sense of direction, meaning, and inspiration.

It’s with this in mind that we are excited to introduce you all to Muhammad Didit, a 21-year-old YouTuber from Indonesia who recently uploaded a nearly two-and-a-half hour video of him staring blankly into space. Since it was uploaded a month ago, Didit’s video has racked up around 3.2 million views, confirming our suspicion that, yes, this is the person our times so desperately needs.

According to Didit, the video’s absurd length just kind of happened by chance, and that he originally intended his empty gaze to last within the much more sensible five-to-ten minute range. “I ate first, went to the bathroom, and gave (filming) a try. It turned out well so I decided to make it two hours long,” he was quoted as saying by Malay Mail. “During that time, I was honestly not too worried about having to use the toilet but was more afraid of my parents calling for me...If I don’t answer them, I’ll get into trouble.” Same, Muhammad.

The lengthy video has since inspired a number of homages and copycats, each dipping into their own infinite wells of inner malaise to draw up lengthy YouTube clips of absolutely nothing at all. Looking for an hours-long playlist to draw out your repetitious, empty days? Well here you go, folks.

[via Garbage Day]