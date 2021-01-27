Photo : Neon

We all knew Kristen Stewart was going to be incredible as Princess Diana, and yet somehow we have managed to be absolutely floored by this first look at the actress in Spencer. Directed by Pablo Larraín—whose Jackie was instantly iconic— and based on a script by Steven Knight—who somehow made a compelling movie featuring Tom Hardy driving around for over an hour while talking to people on speaker phone about cement????—Spencer is an unconventional biopic that follows the late Diana over the course of one pivotal weekend. Behold the full image below:



I don’t know why y’all gagging, she brings it to you every ball Photo : Neon

Principal photography has begun on the film, which is aiming for a fall 2021 release. Spencer co-stars Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris, and is described in the press release as follows:

December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.

Intrigue! Of course, we all know how the marriage ends, but we also knew Stewart would probably stun as Princess Di and yet found ourselves gagged by this photo all the same.