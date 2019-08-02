Photo: Lachlan Moore (AMC)

Season three of Preacher saw Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) face down some of his personal demons in addition to the actual ruler of Hell, Satan (Jason Douglas). He lost the support of his friends/partners Tulip (Ruth Negga) and Cassidy (Joe Gilgun), and cut the final ties to his traumatic past. Naturally, this all took a considerable toll on the ol’ preacher—it might have even [SPOILER ALERT] sent him off this mortal coil. But from the looks of this exclusive teaser, Jesse’s still planning to put up one hell of a fight.



Gone are the mall Nazis, but Hitler (Noah Taylor) remains in Hell, where he appears to be taking a business meeting with none other than Jesus Christ. That’s a big change-up from Eugene (Ian Colletti), who was, until recently, residing in the abyss along with the genocidal dictator. But Eugene also seems to have found his voice, and is maybe taking a side in whatever grand confrontation is on the horizon—but leave it to Jesse and Tulip to talk only with their fists and firearms.

Preacher returns, along with Zack Handlen’s reviews, on August 4.