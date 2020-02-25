Image : TCB Productions

Documentarian Malcolm Ingram, who directed Small Town Gay Bar and The Phantom Of Winnipeg, is re focusing his lens on another section of culture for this year’s SXSW festival. This time the subject is writer, filmmaker, and comic books diehard Kevin Smith. Executive produced by Chris Mayerson and Jordan Monsanto, Clerk takes a close look at a major figure’s pop culture residency, which kicked off with an amateur black-and-white comedy about two apathetic store cashiers. Since then, Smith’s 25-year career has ballooned to include feature films, television, animation, comics, hosting, and philanthropy. The A.V. Club has an exclusive look at the film’s poster below, which hearkens back to the 1994 film that laid the foundation for the View Askewniverse, Clerks.

It would have been difficult to name a documentary Clerk and not immediately conjure an image of the cult classic ’s telltale collage lettering, but the additions of the jersey fabric and hugely identifiable wide-eyed stare culminate in an image that is unmistakably Smith. Ingram will be bringing Clerk to SXSW for its world premiere in March so if you’re headed that way, you can take a peek at the schedule here. For now, h ere’s the official synopsis :

Clerk is an examination and celebration of the life of Kevin Smith— and an exploration on how one kid from Jersey completely transformed the cultural landscape. A journey which began 25 years ago at the Sundance Film festival where his DIY film Clerks, financed on credit cards took the film world by storm. Leading to a career as a filmmaker, podcaster, stand-up comedian, author, comic book writer, television producer— a veritable pop culture icon with a very large and loyal fanbase.

Clerk is produced by Ingram and Craig Fleming.