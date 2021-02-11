Lauren Ambrose as Dorothy Turner in Servant season two, episode 5, titled “Cake.” Photo : Apple TV+

If there’s one thing Apple TV+’s Servant is good at, it’s amplifying its many perplexing mysteries. The psychological thriller—which hails from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan—focuses on the bizarre events in the life of married couple Dorothy and Sean Turner (Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell, respectively) after the loss of their 13-week old son, Jericho. They hire a nanny named Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) to care for the “reborn doll” of Jericho they are using as a coping mechanism; in particular, to assuage Dorothy’s catatonic state. Leanne’s arrival and seemingly supernatural abilities cause the doll to turn into a real boy, one who is eventually cared for by the couple, nanny, and even Dorothy’s brother Julian (Rupert Grint).



The second season of Servant picks up after the season-one finale, which revealed Leanne’s identity as a member of a cult called Church of Lesser Saints. Her departure from the Turner home caused the doll to reappear and no one knows what happened to the very alive baby. Dorothy, Sean, and Julian spend the first few episodes searching for her and the real boy.

In an exclusive clip for the upcoming fifth episode, titled “Cake,” Sean and Julian try to decipher the meaning of a ransom note they have received at home. Sean initially seems to think it was Julian who sent it, like he did in the season premiere to throw Dorothy off track. It makes sense that Sean would want to protect his wife from yet another violent outburst after witnessing the way she aggressively tortured Leanne for information in the previous episode. However, Julian quickly convinces his brother-in-law that it wasn’t him, and they should just pay the ransom. Could it be Leanne’s Uncle George and Aunt May, the leaders of the cult, demanding money in return for baby Jericho? Do they know the Turners have Leanne? Let the theories about who sent the ransom note—and who, if anyone, is being held captive—begin.

“Cake” will stream Friday, February 12 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Apple TV+.