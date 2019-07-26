Screenshot: Guardians Of The Galaxy (YouTube)

Despite the fact that you can still go see it in theaters, Avengers: Endgame, now one true box-office king, is making its way to the various formats of home media. As you’d expect, these editions of Endgame will come with a few bonus features, including some deleted scenes. This morning, Marvel shared one of these scenes with USA Today.

(It contains, duh, major spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.)



It isn’t hard to tell why this scene didn’t make the final cut of the movie. It’s awfully hokey, and is rendered redundant by the lengthy funeral scene where most of the characters you care about get their chance to pay their respects to Tony Stark anyway.

One small bit of new information here, however, is some kind of answer as to what happened to Gamora following Stark’s snap. In the theatrical version, we don’t see Gamora in the aftermath of the climactic battle. Since past-Gamora was technically a part of Thanos’ forces, some fans have wondered if she was erased by the snap, and, if not, where she went. Now we have an answer: she’s still here, and didn’t care to take a knee for Tony.



Avengers: Endgame will be out on digital July 30th, and Blu-Ray August 13th.