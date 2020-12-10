Screenshot : Ygor Felipe

One Keanu Reeves is clearly not enough for the world anymore. Fortunately, we now have the technology to make additional Reeveses, as is demonstrated in the recently released video game Cyberpunk 2077, which features a digital Keanu, and in the person of Marcos Jeeves, a Brazilian man who is obviously the world’s first living clone of the famous actor.

Advertisement

Jeeves looks an awful lot like Reeves, but looks alone do not a clone make. He has also been created with Reeves’ mannerisms fully intact. Ignore, for just a moment, that the above photo is overlaid with text reading “So seductive. Yes baby!!!” and just look at a video (with sound definitely on) showing Jeeves strolling down the street, replicating Reeves’ gait and a photo of him making Reeves’ default facial expression.



Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s impossible to deny that Jeeves was grown in a vat and released into the world to help bring more Reeves to the masses. This doesn’t mean he’s free to do nothing but walk around waving to the actor’s fans, though. Jeeves is also required to create promotions for Reeves’ latest work, like Cyberpunk 2077.



Advertisement

Advertisement

As these excellent videos show, the only clear tell that this man is not the original Reeves is his fluent Brazilian Portuguese and inability to post anything on Instagram without adding in banging soundtracks, captions, and spoken messages that always include some variation of “Yes baby, thank you”—a quirk that seems entirely his own.



Still, even though Jeeves has his own personality , he’s evidence of just how far scientists have come in their tireless quest to make another Reeves. Will technology eventually give us a perfect replica? Looking at the Reeves given to us by both Cyberpunk and the nation of Brazil, we’re hopeful enough that we feel comfortable answering that question with an emphatic, “Yes, baby.”



Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

