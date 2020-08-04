Screenshot : Saturday Night Live

As we approach November’s presidential election, we have to be prepared for an uptick in painfully ineffectual anti-Trump comedy bits and the resurgence of tweet-threading #resistance grifters. That said, we urge you to watch Sam Fishell’s “donald trump rap,” which begins exactly like a post you’d find deep in one of Trump’s Twitter replies before taking a hard turn into something else altogether.



Before we get to the Shyamalan-style twist, Fishell spends about a minute running down his problems with Trump. Like the comedians who thought things would be different if only we called the guy “Drumpf” and “Cheeto-In-Chief” more in 2015 and ‘16, Fishell’s rap takes aim at Trump’s “dumb old hair” and “big old nasty rump.” Then there’s a seemingly throwaway reference to Thomas Middleditch. And, following that, the entire song becomes a desperate ode to the comedian.



Fishell, done with Trump and onto his next obsession, praises Middleditch for being “hella funny and super strong” before he stops kidding around and proposes to the actor, telling him he’ll leave his kids behind for him. It only gets darker from there, Fishell saying it will be Middleditch’s fault if he doesn’t agree to marry him and he’s forced to kill himself.



We’re not done, though. Part 2 consists of an autotuned Bon Iver homage that praises Middleditch with more creepily insistent pleas for his attention and threats about what will happen if it isn’t given. “Kiss me on the mouth and make me feel alive,” Fishell sings. “Kiss me on my face and make me feel like I’m the only one in the world.”



Over the course of just a few minutes, Fishell nails the unhinged nature of modern celebrity obsession, perfectly skewering clout-chasing anti-Trump people.



