The 2000s weren’t that long ago, right? But this labor of love by YouTuber Jennifer Titus, which consists of an hour-and-a-half of TV commercials from the decade, transports us to what feels like an entirely different era. That is a lot of extreme flavor (like Fruit Loop cereal straws) and wannabe coolness (remember the Dell slacker guy?).

Depending on your formative years, these 88 minutes will constitute a delightful nostalgic romp or an annoying assault on the senses. Some ads are catchier than others, like the drumline-inspired Hillshire Farms chant (“Go meat!”), while others carve out a poignant chapter from our pop-culture history (awww, Blockbuster’s eliminating late fees). Some, though, remain inexplicable, like the Geico cavemen and the widespread popularity of the Budweiser “Whazzup” guys. Check it all out above.