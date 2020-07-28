Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Thirsty Supermarket Sweep fans are asking David Ruprecht for feet pics

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
When you line up at the checkout and hear the beep, you think of the fun you could be having on Supermarket Sweepright? You’re not thinking about David Ruprecht’s feet, are you? Because apparently some people are thinking about David Ruprecht’s feet.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the beloved host spoke about the show’s uptick in popularity after episodes of its early ‘90s Lifetime edition were dusted off by Netflix. He also, however, talked about what fandom looks like in the social media era.

On my cell phone, I’m getting all these pop-ups,” he said, noting that he’s getting “20 or 30" Facebook friend requests a day. “They keep wanting to know ‘How are you doing today?’Where do you live?’ ‘Can I get a picture with you in bare feet?’”

In the ‘90s, we didn’t have the social media,” he continued, adorably adopting the unnecessary “the” so beloved by boomers. “I’ve always had a good fan base!”

We imagine he’ll be getting more (and perhaps stranger) requests should his next gig pan out. The host says he’s officially applied to be the announcer of ABC’s upcoming Supermarket Sweep revival with Leslie Jones. “I sent in my tape,” he said. “Now it’s in their hands.” (Back off, Drew Carrey, this is David’s gig.)

Thinking of applying for it? You’ll want to read this.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

