The triumphant story about a trophy girlfriend from Flushing-turned-best caretaker in Manhattan is still a widely beloved ‘90s sitcoms almost 21 years after the series finale—so much so that fans often wonder (audibly, might we add) when the six-season wonder will be available on streaming platforms. Star and co-creator Fran Drescher actually addressed one of these inquiries just last week with a tease of a forthcoming “surprise in the works.” We quietly assumed that the surprise would be the overdue announcement of the catalog’s arrival to Hulu or Netflix. (Or that we would finally see some movement on that Drescher/Cardi B. revival that we’ve been hearing so much about.) Boy, were we wrong.

Per Variety, the original cast will be coming together for a virtual table read that will post on Sony Pictures’ YouTube channel the morning of April 6. Like most of the globe these days, they will be connecting through Zoom to record the reunion. Drescher spoke of her and series co-creator, Peter Marc Jacobson’s, decision to get the gang back together again in a statement to Variety:

“Laughter is the best medicine! So, in these challenging times, Petah and I thought, wouldn’t it be great if we pulled together the original cast of ‘The Nanny’ for a virtual read of the pilot? It’s a once in a lifetime Pandemic Performance for our fans around the world who are currently stressing in isolation and could use a real upper! It sure has given each of us a lift and we hope it does for you as well.”

Aside from James Marsden, most of the original cast will be coming together for this special reading, including Drescher, Charles Shaughnessy, Daniel Davis, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima, Renée Taylor, and Ann Hampton Calla way, the jazz performer who sang the iconic theme song . We’re sure that once this event passes, fans will still question when they can freely stream the comedy. This, however, is a nice start. And let’s not forget that Drescher and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator and star Rachel Bloom are (presumably) still working on that Nanny Broadway musical. For now, we can probably look forward to more online table reads like this and the most recent one from the Big Mouth cast.