The Autopsy Of Jane Doe director André Øvredal’s take on Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark reinterprets Alvin Schwartz and Stephen Gammell’s collection of classic campfire tales as a teen horror flick, set in the heady, bygone days of 1968. Zoe Colletti stars as Stella, an aspiring writer and horror-movie nut who finds a supernatural book whose tales always seem to come true. The film plays to Øvredal’s strengths as a director—taking classic horror setups and executing them with elegance, as well as just enough ingenuity to keep audiences on their toes.

And hey, speaking of toes—we’ve got an exclusive clip from the film, setting up Øvredal’s and co-writers Dan and Kevin Hageman’s interpretation of “The Big Toe,” the story that opens the original Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark. Having seen the film, we can attest that the scene gets gross immediately after this clip, leading up to one of the movie’s best scares.

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark is in theaters now.