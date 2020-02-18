Photo : Allard Schager ( Getty Images )

Most of us have been haunted by our past dietary sins at some point in our lives. Some of us may even be staring down at their paunch as they write this article, their Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich addiction staring at them straight in the face, reminding them that, no, you really didn’t have to drizzle honey on top of it.

Anyway, apparently the haunts are getting a bit more literal now, as The Pueblo Chieftain reported last week that employees at the Colorado town’s fast food joint claimed they heard ghostly shrieking accompanied by “strange language” and “barking” from a phantom woman around 3:30 a.m. The department’s Tom Rummel was quick to assure the public that the demonic presence had yet to possess any neighboring Burger King, Wendy’s, or, god forbid, Popeye’s restaurants.

“They were so unnerved by the sounds that they wouldn’t go back into the building until the sun came up,” Rummel informed the public, no doubt pinging the antennae of the Ghost Adventures guys in the process.

Now, w e’re going to avoid the low-hanging McGriddles and just say that, yes, the police also checked the bathrooms, only to find no conclusive source for the otherworldly sounds. We swear to God, though, if this is some lame-ass attempt by Morgan Spurlock to promote yet another Super Size Me outing...

[ via BoingBoing]

