At this point, the dead horse of “things Game of Thrones did wrong in its final season” has been kicked more times than you can count. There are, of course, many fair points, but it’s time to move on, leave it in the past, and, from here on out, just binge through season six. If you’re unable, though, allow us to direct you to what Lena Headey had to say about a deleted scene that provides some much-needed clarity regarding Cersei’s pregnancy situation. It really shouldn’t have been left on the cutting room floor.



As pointed out by The Mary Sue, Headey set the record straight at German Comic Con, saying that, yes, Cersei was actually pregnant with Jamie’s child, their fourth together. There was quite a bit of skepticism about this detail—from us, specifically—since many thought she came up with that as a ploy to lure Jamie back to her side. On top of that confirmation, Headey says she filmed a miscarriage for Cersei in season seven, but it was deleted from the final cut of the show. Thus, it never became canon.

“We shot a scene that never made it into season seven which was where I lose the baby and it was a really traumatic, great moment for Cersei,” she said. “And it never made it in and I kind of loved doing that because I thought it would have served her differently.”

Cersei’s knowing smirks at Euron’s assertions of fatherhood were gold, but we’d have gladly given them up to see how the deleted scene might have changed her trajectory, especially in light of the deaths of, well, every other one of her children. Cersei’s pregnancy also made it hard to gauge the amount of time passing, as she never really started to show. Were we really supposed to believe the whole eighth season took place over the span of just a few months? It’s possible, but, hey, Westerosi time stopped making sense a long time ago.