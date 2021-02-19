There’s no Mekhi Phifer in this “Lose Yourself”/“Mr. Blue Sky” mashup

Photo : Michael Putland / Contributor ( Getty Images ) , Screenshot : YouTube

Let’s dispense with a lengthy preamble and get right to it because this rules far more than it has any right to rule:

Are you not bopping along merrily in your seat? Do you miss Brittany Murphy? Are you suddenly in the mood to board a jukebox-themed space station? Have you already pulled the Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind trailer on YouTube? Might we save you the typing?

We have but one bone to pick with William Maranci, the mashup whiz behind this gem (and this one, an unholy MGMT/Earth, Wind & Fire hybrid which we wrote about an extremely long time ago last March), and it’s this: There really is no Mekhi Phifer. That headline up there began as a punchy little placeholder while we worked out a better joke about mom’s spaghetti, but lo, there is, in fact, no Mekhi Phifer! To make Eminem’s verses fit the structure of ELO’s epic “Mr. Blue Sky,” Maranci had to cut some things and shuffle or repeat others, and that’s to be expected—but did he have to cut the Mekhi Phifer line?

Still, great job, William Maranci of YouTube fame. If you only had one shot, one opportunity to mash up a great ELO tune and an Oscar-winning song that was inexplicably performed at the Oscars many years later, you did not let it slip.

