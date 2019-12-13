There’s a new teaser for the Moffat/Gatiss Dracula and oh god bugs in eyes

Screenshot : Netflix ( YouTube

There’s a new teaser for the Netflix/BBC Dracula series from Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, and it’s—well, it’s a lot like the first one. This time, however, instead of focusing on creepy nail stuff, there’s a goddamn bug crawling into somebody’s goddamn eye, and reader, we simply cannot.



Other than that, we get another series of unconnected spooky/viscerally upsetting images, nuns with wooden stakes, and a last-minute clear shot of the D-man himself (The Square’s Claes Bang) delivering a single solitary line of dialogue. We were cautiously optimistic about the first trailer, but this one doesn’t inspire much besides a hearty “oh god, there is a bug crawling into an eye!” As yet there’s no announced date for this Dracula, but it’s safe to assume he’ll be swooping into your queue in bat-form sometime soon.