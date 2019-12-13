Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

There’s a new teaser for the Moffat/Gatiss Dracula and oh god bugs in eyes

Allison Shoemaker
Filed to:TV
5
Save
Screenshot: Netflix (YouTube)

There’s a new teaser for the Netflix/BBC Dracula series from Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, and it’s—well, it’s a lot like the first one. This time, however, instead of focusing on creepy nail stuff, there’s a goddamn bug crawling into somebody’s goddamn eye, and reader, we simply cannot.

Other than that, we get another series of unconnected spooky/viscerally upsetting images, nuns with wooden stakes, and a last-minute clear shot of the D-man himself (The Square’s Claes Bang) delivering a single solitary line of dialogue. We were cautiously optimistic about the first trailer, but this one doesn’t inspire much besides a hearty “oh god, there is a bug crawling into an eye!” As yet there’s no announced date for this Dracula, but it’s safe to assume he’ll be swooping into your queue in bat-form sometime soon.

Advertisement

Share This Story

What Else Is On

B-

Tegridy Farms provides Christmas blow in the South Park season finale

B

Stumptown saddles a great episode with a truly baffling choice

B-

Just when Lagertha thinks she's out, Vikings pulls her back in

About the author

Allison Shoemaker
Allison Shoemaker

Contributor, The A.V. Club and The Takeout. Allison loves television, bourbon, and dramatically overanalyzing social interactions.

TwitterPosts