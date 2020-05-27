Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

The Zoolander animated miniseries is now available to U.S. audiences for the first time

Dan Neilan
Filed to:great job internet
great job internetzoolanderbenstillerOwen Wilson
Screenshot: Zoolander: Super Model (Augenblick Studios)

Back in 2016, around the same time the poorly received Zoolander 2 was hitting theaters, an animated miniseries depicting the crime-fighting adventures of the world’s premier male supermodel, Derek Zoolander, was released on Netflix. Of course, fans in the U.S. likely wouldn’t know that because the show’s single, 84-minute episode was released exclusively in the United Kingdom and Ireland with what was described at the time asabsolutely no fanfare whatsoever.”

Now, however, American subscribers to CBS All Access finally have a chance to see what Zoolander: Super Model is all about and, based on the trailer, it seems to be about a lot.

Principal cast members from the original 2001 film—Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Christine Taylor, and the late Jerry Stiller—are joined by a bevy of big-named comedy stars like Jenny Slate, Nick Kroll, Patton Oswalt, Jon Daly, Julie Klausner, and James Adomian in what appears to be a heightened, comic-inspired spin on Zoolander’s high-fashion antics. Much like the films, the one-off miniseries also features a number of celebrity cameos from the likes of Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum, Katy Perry, and Kim Kardashian.

It was directed and produced by Aaron Augenblick, who previously worked on Adult Swim shows like Wonder Showzen and Superjail!, so we can expect it to probably have some dark and weird elements too. It goes without saying that it will be really, really, really, ridiculously good looking.

