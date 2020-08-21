The X-Files cast reunites for charity music video... or do they?

Screenshot : World Central Kitchen

Remember that “Imagine” video? This is the opposite of that.

The idea here is simple: The X-Files theme has lyrics now. 33 members of the cast and creative team behind the series reunited to hum, whistle, sing, scat, and mumble the show’s unforgettable theme song, and all for a good cause. It’s in support of World Central Kitchen, Chef José Andrés’ deeply awesome charitable organization that helps feed communities in distress. And more than that, the cast actually performs the song twice: first in the usual sans-lyrics style, and second with brand-spanking new lyrics.

Advertisement

The project, called Song In The Key Of X, began when executive producer Frank Spotnitz challenged The X-Files fandom to write the words to go with that memorable tune. The winning lyrics were penned by fans Jennifer Large and Rebecca MacDonald, and a pack of good sports sang them via video call. That group includes David Duchovny, Michael McKean, Mitch Pileggi, Robert Patrick, Annabeth Gish, James Pickens Jr., Laurie Holden, William B. Davis, Cary Elwes, Chris Carter, Vince Gilligan, Michelle MacLaren, composer Mark Snow, and many others. Throw a dart at your screen (don’t actually do that) and you’ll hit an amazing character actor.

You might notice a name missing from that list, but never fear, she shows up eventually. Enjoy the song, and if you do, consider punching that donate button to help out WCK.

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com