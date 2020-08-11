The world's last Blockbuster will soon be available to rent on Airbnb

Photo : Airbnb

At this point, the world’s last brick-and-mortar Blockbuster rental store in Bend, Oregon probably has had a longer shelf life than most of the movies gracing its, well, shelves . Ingeniously pivoting to a nostalgic nineties time capsule has bought it a few more years in operation, and while they swear they can ride out this whole “pandemic” thing, it’s hard not to assume the store’s days are numbered.



Perhaps that’s why they recently announced that, for one weekend this September, the Oregonian locale will serve as an Airbnb for nostalgic travelers looking for a “totally rad, yet intimate slumber party at the world’s last Blockbuster,” according to a press release. For just four dollars, you (yes, you!) can spend the night at literally the loneliest place we could hope to envision. There are only three reservations available at this time, with one-night slots available on September 18, 19, and 20. Check out the listing here; interested parties can book the space beginning at August 17 at 1 p.m. PT.

Photo : Airbnb

While those few lucky guests will have access to the entire’s store worth of titles for a night-long movie marathon set in a makeshift party pad , everyone is promised an opportunity to “check out the living room space during store hours for a limited time.”



Those of us who remain horrified at the thought of staying overnight in a zombified Blockbuster during a global pandemic can still call a specialized “Callgorithm” number at (541) 385-9111. This connects you to store employees who will give you actual movie recommendations based on your likes.



