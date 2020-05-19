Photo : Education Images ( Getty Images )

Now may not exactly be the best time to be moving, but sometimes the market offers an opportunity too good to be ignored. Take, for instance, a Pittsburgh home that was recently listed on Zillow, which offers potential buyers the rare opportunity to live their days in a house that, in a C.S. Lewis-styled twist, is filled with strange doors that open up to to both outer space and the comforts of a relaxing beach vacation.



This magical building was found by @frazierapproves on Twitter, who shared images of the increasingly wondrous features of the Pittsburgh home. The first picture shows an unremarkable brick bungalow. The next reveals a large backyard and pool ...



... then things become a little stranger when more photos show the surprisingly high ceilings of a living room with interior balconies, little gargoyles posted up on bookshelves, and, in a hint of what’s to come, a back wall covered with a wild outer space painting.



From this point on, as the tweets put it, “things start to escalate.” The next pictures show some kind of living room/dining area designed to look like the insides of a space ship that’s just docked on the surface of the moon. There are office chairs, TVs, and what looks like an oregano shaker ready for hungry astronauts to, we guess, enjoy some pizza while flying missions around the galaxy. Needless to say, this place absolutely rules.



And yet, not content just to have a fully kitted-out spaceship inside their home, the interior decorators have added a final area that helps cement the place as the world’s best home: An indoor beach bar with tropical wallpaper and a bunch of sand poured onto the floor.

The house’s listing asks right up front: “Do you like Fun & Adventure?” and then, knowing there’s no need to wait for an answer, continues to describe “this One of a Kind Brick Ranch” by detailing its eclectic mix of “13th Century Castle Décor” and sci-fi amenities. “Time Travel at Warp Speed to the 25th Century Starship,” the listing promises. “A Talking Space Alien greets you as you walk toward the Floor to Ceiling, Outer Space Wall Mural” before heading over to the “Spaceship Main Bridge” with “Working Computer & Controls from an Apache Helicopter.” We’re told that the spaceship includes “a 55 Inch Screen (TV works)“ and that the “Tropical Island Themed Bedroom” comes with a goddamned “Queen Water Bed.”

All of this, from talking space aliens and working TVs to a sand-covered bedroom (with water bed!) can be yours for only $159,900. Pandemic or not, now is the time to act.



